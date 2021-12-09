NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Randy Moss Story

Tom Brady’s documentary series, Man in the Arena, has already given NFL fans some fascinating insight into the all-time great quarterback’s 22-year NFL career so far.

Episode 4 of the series was no exception to this. During the most recent installment of the documentary, Brady explained how legendary wide receiver Randy Moss landed with New England in 2007.

In 2006, Moss, then with the Oakland Raiders, apparently snuck into the Patriots’ team hotel and told Brady that he wanted to play with him.

When Bill Belichick asked Brady about a possible trade for Moss during the 2007 offseason, the superstar QB said, “Absof—inglutely.”

Randy Moss snuck into the #Patriots team hotel in 2006 and told Tom Brady he wants to play with him. In the 2007 offseason, Bill Belichick asked Brady about trading for Moss. Brady’s response: “Abso-fu*k-inlutely” What a story. (via Man in the Arena)https://t.co/s46gwnzK0T — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 8, 2021

In his first season with the Patriots, Moss absolutely lit up the league. Logging his fourth All-Pro selection, he lead the NFL in receiving touchdowns (23) and collected 1,493 yards on 83 receptions from Brady.

Many fans viewed this as a cool inside look at a unique moment in football history.

“Goat combo. Never seen anything like it since,” one fan wrote.

“This is awesome,” another added.

GOAT wanting to play with GOAT https://t.co/0vQ2bHKQD3 — Gatman (@lliwnoynek) December 8, 2021

Others were quick to point out the questionable legality of the situation.

“So who’s tampering who?” one fan asked.

“Yeah so this is just tampering but let’s ignore it because it involves Tom Brady,” another wrote.

Longtime Raiders fans also chimed in with their takes on the situation.

“My hatred for Randy Moss grows, glad he never got a ring,” one wrote.

WTF MOSS IS A TRATIOR https://t.co/vBM9CcV0P3 — kody (@otanigoat) December 8, 2021

Episode 5 of Man in the Arena will air next Wednesday.