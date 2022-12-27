NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Sean Payton Report

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives a thumbs up in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason reports suggested Tom Brady and Sean Payton thought about teaming up on the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins were later punished by the NFL for tampering with the star quarterback and coach. However, the might be just the beginning of the reports linking Brady and Payton together. They're now being linked to the New Orleans Saints.

Here's what Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wrote:

"While the possibility Brady to New Orleans (or anywhere) remains a complete and total unknown, there’s a growing school of thought in league circles that Payton, if he coaches in 2023, will return to the Saints. One source with a finger firmly on the pulse of pro football told PFT that it’s currently the 'worst-kept secret' in league circles."

Fans aren't exactly sure what to make of the news.

"Tom Brady deploying the classic 'can't beat 'em, join 'em' strategy inre: Dennis Allen's defense," NFL analyst Benjamin Solak joked.

"what? tom brady better go sit down somewhere with some biofreeze and a heating pad," joked another.

What do you think of the news?