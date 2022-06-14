NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Sean Payton Rumors

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints on the sidelines before the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins were seriously considering giving Tom Brady and Sean Payton a lot of money this offseason.

Dave Hyde of Sun-Sentinel.com reported on Monday that the Dolphins were prepared to give Payton $100 million over five years to be their head coach.

Had that come to fruition, he would've been the second coach to ever get a $100 million contract from a team (Jon Gruden was the first before he resigned).

Brady was also set to be part of the deal before he pulled the plug on it and returned to Tampa Bay.

The NFL world is now thinking about what could've been for the Dolphins' franchise.

Instead, the Dolphins went with 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their head coach and are sticking with Tua Tagovailoa as their quarterback.

They also acquired former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill via trade during the offseason to bolster their offense.

If this works out, fans will likely stop talking about this "what if" situation for the team.