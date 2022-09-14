NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Trade Question

FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts with head coach Bill Belichick during the fourth quarter of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, legendary throwing guru Tom House revealed that Bill Belichick once asked him why he shouldn't trade Tom Brady.

In an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, House admitted that Belichick called him into his office to ask if the team should trade a 37-year-old Brady. House responded by saying that all of the evidence suggested Brady could continue to play at a high level.

The story started going viral on social media this week. Some fans believe it was a legitimate question.

"House actually relates that Belichick was asking Tom House when Brady was '36 or 37' why he shouldn’t trade Brady. Seems like a reasonable 'make your case why he will remain elite…' question," Patriots reporter Tom Curran said.

Others think the Patriots success was because of Brady, not Belichick.

"This is and everything since is why it was always clear that it was Brady more than Belichick. Brady has done so much better since leaving Belicheat. I'm saying this as a life-long Pats fan until Brady left. Plus, now he's on my local team," another fan said.

Belichick didn't trade Tom Brady and he's still playing at a high level, so it appears House did his job.