NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Ultimatum' News

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability) Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

The relationship of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen has been dominating the headlines over the past few months.

It certainly appears that won't be stopping in the near future. According to a new report from Us Weekly, Gisele just gave Tom an ultimatum that could either save their marriage or end it.

"Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," a source told Us Weekly this week.

Here's more from the report:

Bündchen, for her part, worries about her husband’s health. “She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future,” the source adds. “She is doing it for her family.”

Fans flocked to social media to react to the latest news.

"No wonder why his game off," one fan said.

"No way Gisele and Tom Brady are divorcing. They haven’t deleted instagram pics together…." another fan said jokingly.

Should Gisele move on from Brady if he continues to play football?