It was just a tablet-throwing kind of night for Tom Brady on Sunday night. The New Orleans Saints shocked the the NFL world with 9-0 shutout win over Tampa on the road.

Brady and the Bucs struggled to get anything going against Dennis Allen’s defense. With tensions eventually boiling over for the G.O.A.T. late in the game.

NBC cameras panned to Tom Brady exchanging not so friendly words with Allen on the sideline. And the confrontation definitely caught the eyes of fans on social media.

Looks like Tom Brady goes to the #Saints sideline and says: "Go f*** yourself." pic.twitter.com/CA2tDakqXn — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 20, 2021

is there an award for worst sportsmanship https://t.co/ispRJTr8FC — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) December 20, 2021

“Is there an award for worst sportsmanship,” asked John Sigler of SaintsWire.

“Class, class, class,” commented Bills pregame and halftime show host Nate Geary.

If this was Cassius Marsh he’d be in prison https://t.co/1kubcutVXX — Judge Mathes (@JudgeMathes) December 20, 2021

“If this was Cassius Marsh he’d be in prison,” replied a fan.

“He’s so childish,” laughed another.

“Good winner. BAD loser,” NBC’s Pro Football Talk summed it up.

After the game, Brady remarked that his exchange with the Saints defensive coordinator was “nothing.” Adding, “It’s just football.”

Brady’s Bucs will try to bounce back next week against another NFC South opponent. Tampa Bay travels to Carolina in Sunday’s early window on FOX.