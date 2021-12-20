The Spun

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a 58-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman #16 (not pictured) in overtime against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

It was just a tablet-throwing kind of night for Tom Brady on Sunday night. The New Orleans Saints shocked the the NFL world with 9-0 shutout win over Tampa on the road.

Brady and the Bucs struggled to get anything going against Dennis Allen’s defense. With tensions eventually boiling over for the G.O.A.T. late in the game.

NBC cameras panned to Tom Brady exchanging not so friendly words with Allen on the sideline. And the confrontation definitely caught the eyes of fans on social media.

“Is there an award for worst sportsmanship,” asked John Sigler of SaintsWire.

“Class, class, class,” commented Bills pregame and halftime show host Nate Geary.

“If this was Cassius Marsh he’d be in prison,” replied a fan.

“He’s so childish,” laughed another.

“Good winner. BAD loser,” NBC’s Pro Football Talk summed it up.

After the game, Brady remarked that his exchange with the Saints defensive coordinator was “nothing.” Adding, “It’s just football.”

Brady’s Bucs will try to bounce back next week against another NFC South opponent. Tampa Bay travels to Carolina in Sunday’s early window on FOX.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.