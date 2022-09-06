NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Biggest Strength Admission

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play in the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Why would he quit when he already has the answers to the test?

On Tom Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the Bucs QB detailed where he excels at QB. Saying that his ability to learn, process information quickly and showing up everyday with a consistent attitude as a team player are his strong suits.

The NFL world reacted to Brady's comments on social media.

"Folks can miss me with the Arm Talent or physical attributes that makes a QB successful. Its more to it then that," a Dolphins fan tweeted.

"Brady said it best, at the QB position it’s more about mental than physical talent at the QB position but go on you arm queens," another replied.

"He’s a hundred percent right."

"He's not lying," another said.

Brady credited his time at Michigan and with the Patriots for developing those attributes before carrying it with him to Tampa Bay.