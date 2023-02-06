NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Broadcasting Contract

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaves the field following a loss against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Tom Brady will be doing just fine for himself in his post-football life.

Per Bleacher Report (via Andrew Marchand), TB12's 10-year contract with FOX worth a reported $375 million will pay him more than his NFL earnings across the entirety of his 23-year career.

The NFL world reacted to the massive deal on social media.

"Irsay should offer him $376 Million for a 9 year coaching gig," a user replied.

"Imagine getting paid this much to talk football... the dream."

"Sheessh," another commented.

"Mahomes is getting 1.5 times more then him his whole career damn," a fan tweeted.

"$37.5 million for ten years… insane."

"I was promised that he would go away," another fan commented.

"God, it must piss off Patriots fans to no end that every picture of Brady now is in his #Bucs jersey," another laughed.

"Kind of absurd tbh," another tweeted. "Talking about the players makes more money than being one of the best players ever."

Brady is set to join the network in fall of 2024.