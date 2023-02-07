NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Brutally Honest Admission

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

It's been six days since Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL for a second time.

Last Wednesday, Brady posted a video to his Twitter account where he announced he would be calling it a career. He even made sure to say that this was "for good" in the video.

Even though he has made his decision, there's still part of him that wants to still play. He even said as much during his recent episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast.

"There's always going to be part of me that wants to play and a part of me that, you know, feels like I can play. I think there's just a decision to know that it's the right time," Brady said.

Naturally, the NFL community had plenty of reactions to this quote.

"Yeah, he's not retiring. Dude still has the passion to play obviously," another tweet read.

"Returning my sand," Chris Long tweeted.

Is this truly it for Brady?