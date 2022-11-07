NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Comeback Win Tonight

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady did his thing on Sunday night.

After he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had nothing for most of the game, they came alive when it mattered most. Brady drove the Bucs 60 yards in less than 45 seconds to get the Bucs their first win since Oct. 9.

The NFL community knows that this was vintage Brady.

"A difficult year in Tampa. But Tom Brady is still Tom Brady," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted.

"This guy @TomBrady. He’s just something special. Game over — but it isn’t yet again. Pulls @Buccaneers from the dead drives damn-near 60 yards downfield in less than a minute, and pulls this out vs the @RamsNFL," Stephen A. Smith tweeted.

"Just when I thought it was impossible, Tom Brady did it AGAIN," Skip Bayless tweeted.

The Bucs are now 4-5 and are in first place in the NFC South heading into next Sunday's showdown against the Seattle Seahawks.