NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Gross Fan Promise

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Buccaneers during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

There may be a very happy Tom Brady fan out there in short order.

On Thursday, a fan tweeted at the Bucs QB, asking if I Brady could hand deliver him a pair of game-worn underwear if his tweet received 40,000 likes. The GOAT agreed.

It currently has 87K.

The NFL world reacted to the odd exchange on Twitter.

"Brady just might start an OnlyFans after he retires cuz dude has been wildin’ the past week," laughed a Patriots fan.

"We have broken the simulation and I’m here for it," another user said.

"This is peak internet. It doesn’t get better than this."

"You know what to do, people," commented another.

"This is single greatest and weirdest Twitter moment of all time," tweeted another user.

Get to packing, Greg.