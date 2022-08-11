NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Lengthy Personal Absence

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play in the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

"Personal reasons" are going to keep Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady off the field for a considerable length of time.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles announced that Brady will be away from the team until after their August 20 preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. Bowles explained that Brady is dealing with a personal matter and has the team's support.

There's all kinds of speculation out there over what the issue Brady is dealing with might be. But Bowles isn't going to share.

Regardless, NFL fans don't seem overly concerned by Brady missing preseason games. With his experience, everyone appears confident that he'll be just as good with or without playing them:

But there are many fans who remain concerned for the seven-time Super Bowl champion and his family:

Tom Brady has more on-field experience than anyone in the NFL. A few preseason games and training camp practices aren't going to be the difference between wins and losses in 2022.

The bigger and potentially more impactful issue might be Brady's mental state. If the issue is something serious that might linger into the season, that's where things might get hairy.

We wish Brady the best in what is hopeful not that too difficult of a time.

