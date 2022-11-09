NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Likely Financial Hit

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

There's a good chance Tom Brady's pockets are going to take a major hit with the collapse and buyout of cryptocurrency exchange company FTX.

Brady is one of the brand's most notable investors after penning a "long-term partnership" with FTX last year. But the company's collapse has likely put some of the QB's fortune in jeopardy.

The NFL world reacted to the Brady/crypto news on social media.

"FTX has gone down with the fortunes of many stars like Tom Brady," reported Mwango Capital. "Crypto is no joke."

"Tom Brady playing to recover his FTX investment (colorized 2045)," a user tweeted.

"Tom Brady going broke because of crypto is quite possibly the funniest outcome we could have gotten," another fan said.

"FTX basically needs this bailout for all of crypto... I can't imagine regular investors who watched Tom Brady, Larry David, and all the Finfluencers on YouTube promote this thing, getting rekt like this," commented YouTuber Coffeezilla. "Too horrifying to imagine."

Hopefully the GOAT didn't sink too much of his earnings into the now-defunct currency.