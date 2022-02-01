NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Message For Patriots

A segment of the Patriots fanbase was a bit miffed when Tom Brady didn’t mention New England in his retirement post. Although, the QB did write Pats Nation a very heartfelt message when he left for Tampa.

After Brady’s official retirement announcement, the Patriots handle tweeted a statement from owner Robert Kraft. To which Brady responded with a short thank you.

“Thank You Patriots Nation,” Brady replied with a heart emoji. “I’m beyond grateful. Love you all.”

Thank You Patriots Nation ❤️ I’m beyond grateful. Love you all. https://t.co/kXm2ET27Dk — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2022

Brady’s retweet got plenty of reaction from the NFL world.

“He likes us, he really likes us!” said Chris Donovan of Tom Brady.

“Thank you Mr. Brady, you will be missed,” one fan replied. “I’m old enough to have had the pleasure of watching you your entire career and it was a joy.”

Thank you Mr. Brady, you will be missed. I’m old enough to have had the pleasure of watching you your entire career and it was a joy. https://t.co/CF4xOvyAH1 — CatNimke 🍊 (@catnimke) February 1, 2022

“This makes it so much worse,” laughed one user.

This makes it so much worse 😂 https://t.co/2WfpKoRfWg — Pike Maynter (@Payntmyhouse) February 1, 2022

“Listennnnn I’m not overreacting but everybody knows that no “i” before “love” hurts in such a specific way,” tweeted ESPN’s Gary Striewski.

Listennnnn I’m not overreacting but everybody knows that no “i” before “love” hurts in such a specific way 😂 https://t.co/Jm8KBbKRPo — Gary Striewski (@garystriewski) February 1, 2022

“‘Heres your stupid little thank you or whatever, damn!'” joked another user.

"heres your stupid little thank you or whatever, damn!" https://t.co/GdadiqNNuO — . (@HaroldBingo) February 1, 2022

“Now is everybody happy?” asked Patriots insider Tom Curran. “NO!!!! IT’S NOT ENOUGH!!!”

Now is everybody happy? NO!!!! IT'S NOT ENOUGH!!! https://t.co/jsy0EFQEXH — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) February 1, 2022

Brady spent 20 of his 22 NFL seasons in Foxborough. Helping build a dynasty the likes of which the NFL has never seen.