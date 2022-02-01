The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Message For Patriots

Tom Brady points to the stands during the Patriots' Wild Card game.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots signals to teammates during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A segment of the Patriots fanbase was a bit miffed when Tom Brady didn’t mention New England in his retirement post. Although, the QB did write Pats Nation a very heartfelt message when he left for Tampa.

After Brady’s official retirement announcement, the Patriots handle tweeted a statement from owner Robert Kraft. To which Brady responded with a short thank you.

“Thank You Patriots Nation,” Brady replied with a heart emoji. “I’m beyond grateful. Love you all.”

Brady’s retweet got plenty of reaction from the NFL world.

“He likes us, he really likes us!” said Chris Donovan of Tom Brady.

“Thank you Mr. Brady, you will be missed,” one fan replied. “I’m old enough to have had the pleasure of watching you your entire career and it was a joy.”

“This makes it so much worse,” laughed one user.

“Listennnnn I’m not overreacting but everybody knows that no “i” before “love” hurts in such a specific way,” tweeted ESPN’s Gary Striewski. 

“‘Heres your stupid little thank you or whatever, damn!'” joked another user.

“Now is everybody happy?” asked Patriots insider Tom Curran. “NO!!!! IT’S NOT ENOUGH!!!”

Brady spent 20 of his 22 NFL seasons in Foxborough. Helping build a dynasty the likes of which the NFL has never seen.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.