NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Monday Announcement

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles Premiere Screening of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

In one of his first interviews since announcing his retirement, Tom Brady appeared on "The Herd" with FS1's Colin Cowherd to talk about a number of topics. Including, when he expects to get started as an analyst at FOX.

And according to the GOAT, he expects to be joining the network in fall of 2024.

The NFL world reacted to Brady's big reveal on Monday.

"As Brady's dad told me. Tom not rushing into announcer's booth," tweeted Dan Hausle.

"This has gotta be Tom coming back next season. I'm convinced," a fan cried.

"I'll believe it when I see his ass in that seat #TrustIssues."

"The conspiracy theorist in me is saying that he'll be playing in 2023, but we won't know about it until like mid-August," another said.

"They gave dude $375M and he said he taking a gap year lol."

"But first he's gotta come outta one more retirement right quick," tweeted Levi Damien.

Tom signed a reported 10-year, $375 million deal with the network in