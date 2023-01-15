NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's 'Most Likely' 2023 Team

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks across the line of scrimmage during the first half of a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

It's still a question as to whether or not Tom Brady will return for a 24th NFL season. But if he does, one writer believes there's a team with a leg up over the others.

Per the AP's Rob Maaddi, "IF Tom Brady plays next season, the Buccaneers are still his most likely team despite all the interest he'll get from others."

The NFL world reacted to the Brady update over the weekend.

"I don’t know who you are but I think I like you!" a Bucs fan replied.

"Hope you're right but I don't see any chance Brady's back in Tampa with our cap situation. It would take letting the majority of his supporting cast walk. Brady can't do it alone. We sold our souls for 3 chances at a ring," another said."

"Would [that] result in any significant changes to the team, particularly the coaching staff?" another asked. "Running it back with this same group feels like a disaster for Brady. (Yes O-line will be healthier, but same inept offensive coaching)."

"I highly doubt this," a user tweeted.

Brady has been linked to a number of teams going into 2023 including the 49ers, Raiders and Patriots.

