NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Notable Dating Option

MIAMI BEACH, FL - MAY 04: Tom Brady at the IWC Schaffhausen The Big Pilot charity golf challenge at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images) Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

It's been a few weeks since NFL star quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen announced their divorce.

In the time since their divorce, a few models have expressed their "love" for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. Following Monday night's win over the New Orleans Saints, another model did the same.

Instagram model Veronika Rajek expressed her love for the GOAT after the game. Rajek attended Monday night's game between the Buccaneers and Saints.

"I saw the LEGEND and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t," Rajek wrote. "Even his haters love him because they know he is the goat. @tombrady thank you for an amazing show."

It didn't take long for the social media world to respond. They think she's trying to replace Gisele - which seems accurate.

"Tell me your applying for that new wifey role without telling me your applying for that new wifey role," one person said.

"Someone is looking to step in for Gisele," added another.

"he’s single we know what you tryna do," said a third.

Brady might be too focused on trying to win an eighth Super Bowl at the moment.