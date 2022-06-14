NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Peyton Manning Joke

INDIANAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 15: Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts greets Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 15, 2009 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts won the game 35-34. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning was catching some strays on Monday night.

His longtime rival and friend Tom Brady made a joke about how kids on TikTok were calling a camera angle "the Peyton angle" and it's a joke about his forehead being massive.

Brady definitely isn't wrong, especially when the video is zoomed in pretty far.

The NFL world had some fun reacting to this one.

Manning is going to have to get Brady back at some point. There's no way he can just let this slide.

Perhaps he waits until season 2 of the ManningCast when he can bring Brady on the show and roast him in front of millions of people.

Right now though, Brady has the last laugh.