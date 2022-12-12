NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Postgame Answer

Tom Brady had a homecoming to forget on Sunday evening.

Brady, who made just his second career start in San Francisco on Sunday, struggled mightily as the Bucs got blown out 35-7. Brady finished the game with 253 yards through the air, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

The Bucs are now 6-7 heading into a Dec. 18 showdown against the 9-4 Cincinnati Bengals.

After the loss, a reporter asked Brady if he's pondered the thought of playing for the 49ers next season and he wanted none of it.

“I don’t go there,” Brady said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “I’m just trying to get this right and see what we can possibly accomplish. We’ve got four games to figure this out, and we’ve got a lot of work to do."

Naturally, the NFL community had some interesting reactions to this quote.

Brady is a free agent after this season which is why this question is being asked. However, the Bucs still have four games to try and secure a playoff spot as Brady chases his eighth championship.

Brady will focus on what's next for him after the 2022 season comes to a close.