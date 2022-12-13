NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Postgame Behavior

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks with members of the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made headlines for his postgame behavior.

Brady and the Buccaneers were blown out by the San Francisco 49ers, who were starting their third-string quarterback. After the game, Brady stuck around to speak with a majority of the 49ers players.

Video showed him speaking to the likes of 49ers star tight end George Kittle and quarterback Brock Purdy - among others. Fans loved the fact that he was taking the loss like a good sport.

"Tom was a stand-up guy after the loss, very cordial to the @49ers players," one fan said.

Fans can't hate the GOAT anymore.

"I cant believe after all those years of hating him that recently its like 'wow what a arc of myself, i actually like the guy now' i guess it sinks in when he was apart of your football fan life as a kid to still see him play as an adult. Makes you reminisce a bit you know," another fan said.

Others couldn't help but joke that he'll be playing for the 49ers next season - which has been a consistent rumor.

"getting to know his new teammates next season," a fan joked.

What do you think of his behavior?