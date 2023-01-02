NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Postgame Message

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

For the 14th year in a row, the NFL postseason will feature at least one helping of Tom Brady after the seven-time Super Bowl champion led the Buccaneers to a comeback win over the Panthers.

Taking to Twitter afterwards, Brady had a message for everyone. "TEAM WIN. NFC SOUTH CHAMPS," he wrote.

The post has gone viral with over 80,000 likes and 6,000 retweets along with 5.5 million views.

Fans on Twitter are congratulating Brady on yet another successful regular season and on his upcoming 20th postseason appearance. As usual, there's one word that keeps getting used: GOAT.

Tom Brady might be heading into his last postseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers even if it isn't his final season in the NFL. Though with the way the team has struggled this year, they're not quite as heavily favored to make a deep playoff run as they were in 2021.

That might be why Brady appears so determined to play in Week 18 in an otherwise meaningless game against the rival Atlanta Falcons.

If we are seeing the last of Tom Brady in a Bucs uniform or even an NFL uniform, he's going out at about as high of a level as he's had for the majority of his career.