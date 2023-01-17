NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Postgame Message

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

No one knows what Tom Brady will do next, but last night's postgame press conference certainly sounded like the GOAT was saying "thank you and goodnight."

After the Bucs disappointing loss to Dallas, Brady told reporters "Yeah, it just feels like the end of the season" before thanking them for the jobs they've done all year.

The NFL world reacted to his postgame comments on social media.

"Where will Tom Brady be next season..." asked KING 5's Jake Whittenberg.

"If anything that's guaranteed....he's gone....as a Buccaneer," a Raiders fan account replied.

"He should retire," a user tweeted. "People saying he should come back are nuts. He ruined his marriage for this shit season and he has literally nothing left to prove. Move on."

"Yeah he's done in Tampa."

"People like Tom Brady makes the world go round tbh," another tweeted.

Do you think Brady hangs them up? Or does he have some more football left in him?