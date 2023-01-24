NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Punishment Announcement

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady is likely set to be short $16,144 after he got fined by the NFL last week.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was fined for attempting to trip Dallas Cowboys defensive back Malik Hooker after a fumble recovery in the third quarter.

Brady was asked about that fine on his Let’s Go! podcast and he got a bit fired up in his answer.

“I’m a little disappointed, though, because I tried to tackle him with my right shoulder and missed him," Brady said, (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). "I wasn’t going to try to stick my arm out, so I was trying to get him on the ground. I missed him completely. I didn’t even hit him. I tried to trip him but I didn’t. So, I don’t know how you can get fined for something that didn’t even happen. Are they fining an intention? It’s like targeting and you miss the person you hit, and they still call it targeting. So, I got to figure out and understand why this is the case. This is why I wish our NFLPA was stronger.”

Brady is basically admitting that he tried to trip him, even though he's still disappointed he got fined. He can't have that both ways.

This led to some reactions from the NFL community on social media.

It remains to be seen if Brady decides to appeal this fine.