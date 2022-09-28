NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Surprising Trip News

Earlier this offseason, Tom Brady took a last-minute trip shortly before the 2022 season kicked off.

Most reports suggested that Brady's 11-day hiatus was spent with his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen. However, a new report suggests Brady went to the Bahamas with his children - and not Gisele.

According to Page Six, the couple hasn't lived together for most of the summer. “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart,” a source told the publication.

Fans flocked to social media to react to the latest Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen news.

"Out with the rubbish GOAT," one fan said.

"he can find another girl that let him play and she can find another guy that will stay at home with her cooking deserts move on," one fan said.

"Who cares?" said another.

Brady and Gisele will continue to dominate the headlines until they're either back together or officially broken up.