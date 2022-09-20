NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's 'That Motherf----r' News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady made a lot of headlines when he made a comment that mentioned "that motherf*cker."

It came back in February when he was talking on an episode of HBO's The Shop.

He was talking about how there was one team that was really interested in him but backed out due to wanting to stay with another quarterback. That's when Brady first said, "you're sticking with that motherf*cker?"

Some people were speculating that he was talking about Ryan Fitzpatrick but he confirmed on his podcast on Monday night that it was not about him.

Fans are now starting to speculate that this was about Derek Carr, who's the current quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders.

All we need Brady to do now is to confirm that it was Carr who he was talking about.