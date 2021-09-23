NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Trainer’s Latest Admission

Those close to Tom Brady are starting to open up more about the quarterback’s departure from Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

Earlier this week, Brady’s father, Tom Sr., sent a clear message about his son’s departure from the AFC East franchise.

“Tommy is extraordinarily appreciative of everything that happened during his New England career, and he’s more than happy that he’s moved on because it was pretty obvious that the Patriot regime felt that it was time for him to move on,” Brady Sr. said.

“And frankly, it may well have been perfect for (Bill) Belichick to move on from him. On the other hand, I think the Tampa Bay Bucs are pretty happy that the decision was made in Foxboro that they didn’t want to afford him or didn’t want to keep him when his last contract came up.”

Brady’s dad isn’t the only one talking.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback’s longtime trainer, Alex Guerrero, had a telling admission on Belichick.

“As Tom got into his late 30s or early 40s, I think Bill was still trying to treat him like that 20-year-old kid that he drafted,” Guerrero admitted.

Unsurprisingly, Patriots fans aren’t loving this.

“The amount of s–t that Belichick is taking because a player exercised his collectively bargained right to elect to leave in free agency is really, truly staggering,” one fan tweeted.

“The more these people around Tom talk the more you understand why Bill was done with him,” another fan added.

“Who cares. Honestly. Onto the Mac Jones show. It’s great TB is doing well. I’m thankful for all he did but enough is enough,” another fan wrote.

It’s hard to disagree with this: Brady was different and it’s okay to treat GOATS that way. Unfortunately Belichick didn’t feel that way. TB and GRONK having “fun”while succeeding. https://t.co/C93FE6MNYt — Timmy Vallely (@tval21) September 23, 2021

There’s going to be even more Brady-Patriots talk moving forward.

Tampa Bay is set to play at New England on Sunday, Oct. 3. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. The game will air on NBC.