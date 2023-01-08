NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Unfortunate Record

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a pass in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 08, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

It took him 22 years but Tom Brady finally did it.

For the first time in his illustrious career, the seven-time Super Bowl champ finished the regular season with a losing record.

Something the NFL world reacted to on Sunday:

"Tom Brady hasn't had a losing season as a starting quarterback," noted Greg Auman. "The only time Patriots had a losing record with him was his rookie year in 2000, and he barely played at all that year."

"Tom Brady will finish the regular season with a losing record (8-9) for the first time in his 22 seasons as an NFL starter," tweeted Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times.

"Eliminated from playoff contention but giving Tom Brady his first losing season of his career," said ESPN's Eric Robinson.

"Bucs fall to 8-9 with Sunday’s loss. It’s Tom Brady's 1st losing season as the primary starting QB in the NFL, college OR high school," tweeted Jason Starrett. "1993-94 Serra High School (CA), 1998-99 Michigan, 2001-19 Patriots, 2020-21 Buccaneers. 25 years, 25 non-losing seasons before Sunday."

Even with the loss Brady and the Bucs will be in the postseason after locking up the NFC South.