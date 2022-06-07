NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Viral Text Message

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 22: Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with Tom Brady #12 during warm ups before the game against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium on November 22, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady had a great exchange with running back Leonard Fournette during free agency.

Fournette was visiting the New England Patriots as they were interested in his services. Brady then texted him six words before Fournette decided to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“What’s your ass doing up there?” Brady asked.

Fournette ended up signing a three-year deal worth $21 million as the Bucs are set on running it back this upcoming season.

It looked like Tampa Bay was set to retool/rebuild after Brady intially retired, but that only lasted six weeks.

The NFL world loves that Brady decided to send this text to Fournette.

Fournette had a strong season with the Bucs in 2021. He finished the year with 812 rushing yards and eight touchdowns off 180 carries.

He also had 454 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns off 69 receptions.

This will be his third season as a Buc as he tries to help them win their second Super Bowl in three seasons.