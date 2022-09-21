NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Wednesday Practice News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Just recently, a report emerged suggesting Tom Brady would be taking Wednesdays off this season.

That report dropped over the weekend, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already changed their mind. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers made a "new decision" on Brady today.

The star quarterback didn't receive a veteran's day off. Instead, he was back out practicing with the rest of the team this afternoon.

"And strangely, for all the fuss around Tom Brady getting a veteran rest day every Wednesday this season, he was out at practice today, going through workouts, helmet and everything," Buccaneers reporter Greg Auman said.

Fans flocked to social media to react to the news.

"Dude saw the receiving corp and said veteran day my ass," a fan joked.

"He’s gonna get the offense right he knows there’s a big game this Sunday," another fan said.

"Tom said this offense need to right against GB," said a third.

Tampa Bay faces off against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. They'll be without star wide receiver Mike Evans, who is serving a suspension.