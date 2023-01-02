NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Week 18 Plans

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a pla in the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

With the NFC South wrapped up and a playoff spot secured, the Bucs are pretty much locked into the four-seed in the NFC's playoff bracket. Causing some to wonder should Tampa Bay rest its 45-year-old QB?

Here's what said quarterback had to say about that via FOX's Greg Auman:

"Tom Brady was asked how he'd feel if Bucs asked him to sit next week, and he said it would bother him because he has worked hard not to miss games, so he doesn't want to," the reporter shared. "Not saying he'll finish the game next week, but I'd fully expect him to start against Atlanta."

The NFL world reacted to Brady's comments after the win.

"That would be so pointless because you HAVE to rest the key O linemen to prevent injury and can’t play Tom behind back ups," a user said. "Gotta hope that the old GOAT is just [talking] here and Bowles will hold him out. Just go Gabbert, Vaughn, Bernard, Scottie, Thompkins, Rudolph and Perriman."

"Brady never gets injured what's the point," another replied.

"0% chance that anyone actually would think he sits that final game."

"They need to treat that game like 3rd preseason game or 2nd now," another tweeted. "First half with healthy starters if start out great pull them. If struggle keep them a little longer into the 3rd. [Just my opinion]."

Would you rest Brady ahead of this playoff run?