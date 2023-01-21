NFL World Reacts To Tony Dungy Apology

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Tony Dungy looks on prior to a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy offered an apology for a controversial tweet he later deleted.

"This past week I posted a tweet that I subsequently deleted," Dungy said. "I issued an apology but not everyone saw it. So I am reposting my apology here. As a Christian I want to be a force for love to everyone. A force for healing and reconciliation-not for animosity."

Dungy's apology came after responded to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms.

"That’s nothing," Dungy wrote on Twitter. "Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for the students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student’s needs."

Fans weren't quite sure what to make of the apology. Some questioned whether or not the apology actually came from him.

"nothing says heartfelt apology like screenshotting some other apology," one person said.

"Lol...his "statement" was obviously sent to him from his agent or employer. Those arent his words...it is a text," another fan said.

Others think he has nothing to apologize for.

"You are a force of love and truth. Don't let anyone convince you otherwise," one person said.

What do you think of his apology?