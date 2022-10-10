NFL World Reacts To Tony Dungy's Theory On Tom Brady

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: Former NFL Coach Tony Dungy speaks during the 2019 Athletes in Action/Bart Starr award at the 32nd Annual Super Bowl Breakfast during Super Bowl LIII week on February 2, 2019 at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's no secret that the NFL royally screwed up a roughing the passer call in the Falcons-Buccaneers game on Sunday.

Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett got to Tom Brady and sacked him, but was somehow called for roughing the passer. Jerome Boger, who was the ref during the game, said after the game that Brady "got unnecessarily thrown to the ground."

Here's a replay of the penalty:

Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy was asked about the play and he thinks that Boger made the call as an overreaction to what happened with Tua Tagovailoa last week.

"The roughing the passer call on Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett Vs Bucs Tom Brady came at a key moment in 4th quarter. It was a terrible call. They have to protect all players, including the QBs. But Jarrett did nothing wrong. I believe this call was an overreaction to Tua last week," Dungy tweeted.

It didn't take long for fans to give their takes on Dungy's stance.

This call had a big impact on the game since it allowed the Bucs to run the clock out and win by six, 21-15.

Hopefully, this kind of play won't be penalized again for the rest of the season.