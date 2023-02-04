NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo, Golf Theory

IRVING, TX- APRIL 24: Tony Romo smiles while walking along the first hole during the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions ClubCorp Classic at Las Colinas Country Club on April 24, 2022 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) Ben Jared/Getty Images

The NFL world hasn't been too happy with Tony Romo's performance in the broadcast booth as of late.

After bursting onto the sports media scene as a superstar analyst, many believe Romo has regressed.

Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd has an interesting theory about why this might be the case.

He thinks Romo has "the golf bug.”

“I always had this theory, and I used this for years,” Cowherd said. “When I would interview people and I was gonna hire them, if I had lunch or coffee with them, I always asked if they loved golf. ‘Oh I love golf, do you love golf?’ And if they said yes, I wouldn’t hire them.

“Cause I always had this theory that as guys age, many of them get addicted to golf. They’re on PGATour.com, they’re putting in the backyard, they’re thinking about it at work, they’re scheduling a trip to Scotland and they lose sight of their other job. Romo wants to be on the Tour.”

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this theory.

"It’s because when he first got the job he knew those defenses in and out because he’d been playing against them. Now these guys are new, the DC’s are new, he doesn’t know what to expect so he’s clutching at straws," one fan wrote.

"Now ask Colin why he’s so bad at his job," another added.

"It’s because he’s gotten annoying. Plain and simple," another said.

What do you think of this theory?