NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Big Win On Sunday

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Tony Romo hits on the 10th hole during the second round of the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort on September 27, 2019 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Former Cowboys quarterback and current CBS analyst Tony Romo scored his third win in the American Century Championship on Sunday.

Romo took home the trophy in the celebrity golf event by winning the second hole of a three-man playoff.

The NFL world reacted to the former four-time Pro Bowler's big win over the weekend.

"Tony Romo coming in clutch in the playoffs," tweeted RJ Ochoa.

"Tony Romo, Major winner."

"Tony Romo wins the American Century Championship. He out-dueled Joe Pavelksi and Mark Mulder in a playoff, to earn the win," said Mike Leslie.

"Cheering for dad!" tweeted NBC Sports. "Watch the pure reaction from Tony Romo’s kids after he won his third American Century Championship."

"Tony Romo with a playoff win," remarked a fan. "He takes the American Century Championship for a third time. Some really clutch play and a satisfying win for a guy who clearly works very hard on his game!"

"Tony Romo. Sunday Red. Winner."

Not a bad way to spend a Sunday.