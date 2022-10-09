NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Performance On Sunday

You can usually count on CBS commentator Tony Romo to offer some of the best insight on NFL Sundays. That's why his performance today is so perplexing for fans today.

Romo and Jim Nantz were on the call for today's game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Buffalo have dominated all game thanks to four first-half touchdowns from Josh Allen.

But at one point, with the Steelers trailing by four scores, they recovered a goalline fumble from the Bills. That prompted Romo to declare "This is how comebacks start, Jim!”

NFL fans collectively rolled their eyes at the idea of the Steelers mounting a comeback that big. That comment along with some other bizarre comments Romo has made today have just about everyone wondering what's wrong with him:

Tony Romo and Jim Nantz always get the featured matchups on CBS broadcasts and it's rare that they wind up with a blowout so bad that they struggle to find things to say.

That's probably what happened today as a game that was once expected to be at least a little bit close is instead a blowout of epic proportions.

Or maybe Romo was being sarcastic or trying to inject a little bit more humor into the game.

