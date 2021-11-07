The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo’s Performance Sunday

Tony Romo gets interviewed by NBC Sports after a golf tournament.STATELINE, NEVADA - JULY 14: Tony Romo speaks on TV after winning the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 14, 2019 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)

The Tony Romo curse appears to be getting broken today.

The Cleveland Browns have yet to win a game with Romo on the call. Cleveland has played in some big games over the years, but the ones called by Romo and CBS’ lead broadcast team have all ended in disappointment.

Today might change that, though.

Cleveland is leading Cincinnati, 24-10, at halftime on Sunday afternoon.

Browns fans are ready for the curse to be broken.

Not everyone appears to be a fan of Romo on today’s broadcast, though. Many Browns and Bengals fans have taken to social media to complain.

Romo remains pretty highly thought of among the NFL crowd, though.

And, for the Browns fans that aren’t happy with his performance on Sunday afternoon, at least your team is playing well.

Cleveland is leading Cincinnati, 24-10, at halftime of Sunday afternoon’s game. The contest is airing on local CBS stations.

