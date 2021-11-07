NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo’s Performance Sunday

The Tony Romo curse appears to be getting broken today.

The Cleveland Browns have yet to win a game with Romo on the call. Cleveland has played in some big games over the years, but the ones called by Romo and CBS’ lead broadcast team have all ended in disappointment.

Today might change that, though.

Cleveland is leading Cincinnati, 24-10, at halftime on Sunday afternoon.

Browns fans are ready for the curse to be broken.

I just drank a case of Corona to break the Nantz & Romo curse. If it doesn’t work at least I won’t remember it! #Browns #nfloncbs pic.twitter.com/Gwjm1qhVX3 — Jim Brazytis (@jimbrazytis) November 7, 2021

Not everyone appears to be a fan of Romo on today’s broadcast, though. Many Browns and Bengals fans have taken to social media to complain.

Tony Romo may be the worst announcer of all time. — Dave @ BIGPLAY (@BIGPLAY_dave) November 7, 2021

Someone please explain the rules to Tony Romo, please. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 7, 2021

Nosebleeds>listening to Tony Romo. pic.twitter.com/L1OH0kqp73 — Sad Football Hours (@no_regrets_116) November 7, 2021

Romo remains pretty highly thought of among the NFL crowd, though.

And, for the Browns fans that aren’t happy with his performance on Sunday afternoon, at least your team is playing well.

Cleveland is leading Cincinnati, 24-10, at halftime of Sunday afternoon’s game. The contest is airing on local CBS stations.