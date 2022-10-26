NFL World Reacts To Tough Jaguars Injury News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY--DECEMBER 26: General view of a helmet of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs The New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images) Al Pereira/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed cornerback Shaquill Griffin on the injured reserve.

Griffin suffered a back injury during the Jags' Week 6 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. He did not take the field for this past Sunday's loss to the New York Giants.

The team announced the IR move on Wednesday.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"He was so bad they had to put him on IR," one fan said.

"Keep his ass there for the rest of the year please," another added.

"Will Shaq be part of the team next year?" another asked.

"Hope he gets better soon," another said.

Griffin will now miss at least the Jaguars' next four games. He's eligible to return to the field for a Week 13 matchup against the Detroit Lions on December 4.

The 2-5 Jaguars will face off against the Denver Broncos in a special London game on Sunday morning.