NFL World Reacts To Tough Jets Quarterback Update

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 21: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during warmups before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 21, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The New York Jets will be without Mike White on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, White will not be cleared for contact before the game, meaning it will be Zach Wilson against the Lions.

White got hammered multiple times in the pocket last week, which resulted in a rib injury.

The Jets' playoff hopes will now hinge on how Wilson plays and that's a scary thought for Jets fans.

Wilson's struggles have been well-documented throughout this season. In seven games, he's only completing 55.6% of his passes for 1,279 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.

He'll now be the starting quarterback against a Lions team that has won five of their last six games while the Jets come into this one with losses in three of their last four games.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be regionally televised by CBS.