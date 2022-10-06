NFL World Reacts To Tough Patriots Quarterback News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 18: Brian Hoyer #5 of the New England Patriots warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are having some quarterback troubles right now and it's not entirely clear what the team's plan is for Sunday with just three days until kickoff against the Detroit Lions.

On Thursday, the Patriots placed quarterback Brian Hoyer on injured reserve. Hoyer suffered a serious concussion against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday and has apparently not made enough progress in the NFL concussion protocol.

Hoyer started on Sunday for an injured Mac Jones, who is battling an ankle injury of his own. Jones' status has recently been upgraded to being limited in practice, but at best he'll most likely be listed as "questionable" tomorrow.

Some fans suspect that the Patriots are putting Hoyer on injured reserve because they have confidence that Jones will play and rookie Bailey Zappe will be the backup. But for the most part, Patriots fans believe it's time for Zappe to shine:

Bailey Zappe looked solid in New England's loss to the Packers on Sunday. He completed 66.7-percent of his passes for 99 yards and a touchdown despite being the team's third-string quarterback just one week before.

With enough preparation, Zappe could be good to start this week against the Detroit Lions and their last-place defense.

But ideally, the Patriots would like to have Mac Jones come in and give them a better chance to get the much-needed W.

Who will start for the Patriots on Sunday?