NFL World Reacts To Tough Sam Darnold Injury News

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 27: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers calls the play from the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 27, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Keane/Getty Images)

MRI results have revealed the severity of a high-ankle sprain suffered by Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold.

The incumbent starter, who was carted off the field during last night's preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills, will miss 4-6 weeks with the injury.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this injury news.

"Good news considering that it looked season ending. But I do think Carolina should trade for a backup, maybe Heinicke for a 2nd round pick," one fan suggested.

"Typical timeline for a high ankle sprain..given how he went down, it's remarkable that appears to be the outcome," another added.

"He can’t catch a break," another said.

Darnold was in the midst of a quarterback battle with recently-acquired signal caller Baker Mayfield. The Panthers were reportedly leaning toward Mayfield as the Week 1 starter, but now that decision is all but guaranteed.

Third-round rookie QB Matt Corral was placed on season-ending injured reserve after suffering a foot injury earlier this month. P.J. Walker is now the only active backup on the Carolina roster.

The Panthers may have to explore the free-agent and trade markets to add another QB option