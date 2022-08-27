NFL World Reacts To Tough Sam Darnold Injury News
MRI results have revealed the severity of a high-ankle sprain suffered by Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold.
The incumbent starter, who was carted off the field during last night's preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills, will miss 4-6 weeks with the injury.
The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this injury news.
"Good news considering that it looked season ending. But I do think Carolina should trade for a backup, maybe Heinicke for a 2nd round pick," one fan suggested.
"Typical timeline for a high ankle sprain..given how he went down, it's remarkable that appears to be the outcome," another added.
"He can’t catch a break," another said.
Darnold was in the midst of a quarterback battle with recently-acquired signal caller Baker Mayfield. The Panthers were reportedly leaning toward Mayfield as the Week 1 starter, but now that decision is all but guaranteed.
Third-round rookie QB Matt Corral was placed on season-ending injured reserve after suffering a foot injury earlier this month. P.J. Walker is now the only active backup on the Carolina roster.
The Panthers may have to explore the free-agent and trade markets to add another QB option