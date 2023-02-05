NFL World Reacts To Trent Williams Punishment

It looks like 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams will be cutting a sizable check to the NFL following last week's ejection.

Per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the league fined Williams $12,731 for his unnecessary roughness penalty in the NFC Championship Game. Noting, Eagles DB K'Von Wallace, who also was ejected, did not receive a fine.

The NFL world reacted to Williams' punishment over the weekend.

"Glad Williams, the one who lost his composure was fined & not Wallace. Odd that the fine is so low. Also, he should be suspended to start next season," tweeted Tyrone Johnson.

"???? Jordan Whitehead got fined more for this lol," a fan laughed.

"Worth it," a Niners fan said.

"K'Von Wallace holding Deebo's facemask for that long is the reason Trent slammed him. If you're going to fine one you should fine both," another replied.

"And he would do it again to defend his teammates," a user applauded. "We stan Trent Williams over here."

The 49ers fell to the Eagles 31-7.