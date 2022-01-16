NFL World Reacts To Trevon Diggs’ Performance Today

Even some of the best in the game get got sometimes. That was certainly the case on Sunday for Cowboys Pro Bowl corner Trevon Diggs.

49ers receivers are having their way with the Dallas secondary, highlighted by Brandon Aiyuk using Diggs’ leverage against him on this play.

Brandon Aiyuk cooked Trevon Diggs 😳pic.twitter.com/8WjK5YeH1O — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 16, 2022

Fans have been quick to point out Diggs’ performance in this one.

“Trevon Diggs trying to use his 11 interceptions to stop Deebo [Samuel],” tweeted one user.

Trevon Diggs trying to use his 11 interceptions to stop Deebo pic.twitter.com/puwlA44s1y — 👺 (@29_CMBJ) January 16, 2022

“That’s gonna set back Trevon Diggs dialogue 20 centuries,” remarked another.

That’s gonna set back Trevon Diggs dialogue 20 centuries — Nico (@elitetakes_) January 16, 2022

ESPN analytics writer Seth Walder drew up the play that saw Aiyuk getting behind the All-Pro corner.

Brandon Aiyuk slingshotting Trevon Diggs' dot (NFL Next Gen Stats) pic.twitter.com/eCgJDZI0E3 — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) January 16, 2022

“All-Pro Trevon Diggs would be CB4 on the Packers,” tweeted 247Sports’ Daire Carragher.

All-Pro Trevon Diggs would be CB4 on the Packers. — Daire Carragher (@DaireCarragher) January 16, 2022

Another fan really went at Diggs, saying he’s “so overrated getting absolutely cooked on that play.” But, “nobody will hear about that they will just hear about the garbage time interception that he gets later.”

Trevon diggs is so overrated getting absolutely cooked on that play, but nobody will hear about that they will just hear about the garbage time interception that he gets later. — 𝘿𝙚𝙫𝙤𝙣 (@stantxx) January 16, 2022

It hasn’t been a great day thus far for the Dallas Cowboys’ defense. But there’s still another half to play.

Dak and the offense will try to get some points on the board before halftime to bring the game within a field goal.