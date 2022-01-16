The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Trevon Diggs’ Performance Today

Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs on the field at AT&T Stadium.ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 10: Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) pumps up the crowd during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants on October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Even some of the best in the game get got sometimes. That was certainly the case on Sunday for Cowboys Pro Bowl corner Trevon Diggs.

49ers receivers are having their way with the Dallas secondary, highlighted by Brandon Aiyuk using Diggs’ leverage against him on this play.

Fans have been quick to point out Diggs’ performance in this one.

“Trevon Diggs trying to use his 11 interceptions to stop Deebo [Samuel],” tweeted one user.

“That’s gonna set back Trevon Diggs dialogue 20 centuries,” remarked another.

ESPN analytics writer Seth Walder drew up the play that saw Aiyuk getting behind the All-Pro corner.

“All-Pro Trevon Diggs would be CB4 on the Packers,” tweeted 247Sports’ Daire Carragher.

Another fan really went at Diggs, saying he’s “so overrated getting absolutely cooked on that play.” But, “nobody will hear about that they will just hear about the garbage time interception that he gets later.”

It hasn’t been a great day thus far for the Dallas Cowboys’ defense. But there’s still another half to play.

Dak and the offense will try to get some points on the board before halftime to bring the game within a field goal.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.