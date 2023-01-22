NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence's Performance

The Jaguars might have fallen in Saturday's divisional round game against the Chiefs, but Trevor Lawrence flashed more of his continued growth despite the loss.

Lawrence finished 24-of-39 for 217 yards, a touchdown and an interception, but the numbers don't tell the full story of his play; making some big time throws in tough spots.

The NFL world reacted to his performance on social media.

"Trevor Lawrence exited the field after his first playoff loss and (attempted, before being encouraged to exit by security) waited to congratulate each of his teammates," shared Mia O'Brien. "Got +75% of them Leadership until the very end. Salute, 16."

"Football twitter when Cris Collinsworth called that Trevor Lawrence dime an overthrow," said ESPN's Mina Kimes.

"Trevor Lawrence lowering that shoulder is the perfect punctuation to his season," commented Mike Greenberg. "He's gonna be everything they said he was going to."

"The Jaguars deserve a lot of prop for this season," tweeted Dov Kleiman. "Picked #1 overall two seasons in a row. Survive the Urban Meyer mega-disaster. Hired the perfect coach to build up Trevor Lawrence. Won a playoff game. Lots of young players. The Jags are here to stay for the future."

The future is bright in Duval.