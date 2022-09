JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts a pass during the second quarter in the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence is continuing to show why he was the No. 1 pick in last year's draft.

With a capable NFL coach and some new weapons to work with, Lawrence is leading the Jags to a blowout win over the Chargers in SoFi.

The NFL world reacted to the former Clemson star's performance on Sunday.

Lawrence finished 28-of-39 for 262 yards and three touchdowns in Jacksonvilles 38-10 win.