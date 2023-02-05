NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence's Personal Life Announcement

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa Mowry, have been together for quite sometime.

The couple met in 5th grade and started dating in high school. They've been married since April of 2021.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Lawrence, 23, revealed that he and Marissa, 23, want to have kids "one day" — but are going to wait "a little while" before committing to that responsibility.

“I don’t know when that’s gonna be. I think we’re gonna wait a little while,” the Jags quarterback said. “We’ve really just enjoyed not having the responsibility of having kids [right now]. … I wouldn’t say near future, but in the future. So, probably in the next few years. We’re just enjoying where we’re at and we wanna travel and be able to do all that before we kind of settle down.”

The NFL world took to social media to react to this personal news for Lawrence.

"Cutest NFL couple hands downnnn!!" one fan wrote.

"Trevor just a dude enjoying life," another said.

"Behind every good man, and QB, is a great wife," another added.

Lawrence had a much improved season in Year 2 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He'll now look to continue that momentum into his 2023 capaign.