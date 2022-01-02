The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s Struggles

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the field.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence is going through it this season. And on Sunday, Bill Belichick made sure to keep it that way. Through two quarters, Lawrence is 9-13 on his passes for 128 yards and two interceptions. He’s also been sacked twice for a combined 20 yards.

While most rookie signal-callers have their share of struggles, Lawrence’s first campaign hasn’t been what most envisioned when the long-locked QB entered the league out of Clemson.

With the Patriots up 28-3 on the Jaguars, the NFL world made their thoughts known on Lawrence’s performance so far.

“Trevor Lawrence keeps throwing interceptions and not allowing [punter] JK Scott his time to cook,” tweeted Alabama reporter Michael Casagrande.

“This pass get knocked away,” tweeted the Boston Globe‘s Ben Volin. “But Trevor Lawrence might throw 7 interceptions today.”

“That pick by Myles Bryant was the first interception by Trevor Lawrence since Week 14,” noted Boston reporter Michael Hurley. Explaining, “[Lawrence] had gone no touchdowns, no picks for the past two weeks, following his four-pick performance at Tennessee.”

“Trevon Diggs has more interceptions this season (11) than Trevor Lawrence does touchdowns (9),” commented On3 Sports’ Clint Lamb.

Needless to say, this isn’t what most imagined.

