NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s Struggles

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence is going through it this season. And on Sunday, Bill Belichick made sure to keep it that way. Through two quarters, Lawrence is 9-13 on his passes for 128 yards and two interceptions. He’s also been sacked twice for a combined 20 yards.

While most rookie signal-callers have their share of struggles, Lawrence’s first campaign hasn’t been what most envisioned when the long-locked QB entered the league out of Clemson.

They call him @MR_INT for a reason. J.C. Jackson's 8th interception of the year!

With the Patriots up 28-3 on the Jaguars, the NFL world made their thoughts known on Lawrence’s performance so far.

“Trevor Lawrence keeps throwing interceptions and not allowing [punter] JK Scott his time to cook,” tweeted Alabama reporter Michael Casagrande.

Trevor Lawrence keeps throwing interceptions and not allowing JK Scott his time to cook.

“This pass get knocked away,” tweeted the Boston Globe‘s Ben Volin. “But Trevor Lawrence might throw 7 interceptions today.”

This pass gets knocked away, but Trevor Lawrence might throw 7 interceptions today

“That pick by Myles Bryant was the first interception by Trevor Lawrence since Week 14,” noted Boston reporter Michael Hurley. Explaining, “[Lawrence] had gone no touchdowns, no picks for the past two weeks, following his four-pick performance at Tennessee.”

That pick by Myles Bryant was the first interception by Trevor Lawrence since Week 14. Had gone no touchdowns, no picks for the past two weeks, following his four-pick performance at Tennessee.

“Trevon Diggs has more interceptions this season (11) than Trevor Lawrence does touchdowns (9),” commented On3 Sports’ Clint Lamb.

Trevon Diggs has more interceptions this season (11) than Trevor Lawrence does touchdowns (9).

Needless to say, this isn’t what most imagined.