NFL World Reacts To Troubling Aaron Rodgers Report

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Earlier this week, a troubling report about Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense surfaced.

According to a report from the Athletic, Rodgers and the Packers quarterback's have around 30 hand signals the offense is expected to know. The only problem is that players aren't officially taught the signals and what they mean.

"Aaron Rodgers expects his offense to know somewhere around 30 hand signals," Kalyn Kahler said. "Every Sat players are tested on them, but the tricky part is the signals aren't officially taught, there's no real record of them, & Rodgers often revives signal from yrs before."

Fans flocked to social media to show their confusion.

"This is insane," one NFL analyst said.

"This is so beyond stupid but it’s in character for him thinking it’s genius. You know what you can do? Create new signals. You know what’s really tough for young (or any) WRs? To not tell them what to do and then expect them to be confident and perform at a high level," former NFL offensive lineman Mitchell Scwhartz said.

Some fans thought it was a hit-piece on Rodgers.

"Let’s find disgruntled former players and write a trash piece on Rodgers. Surprised Jennings wasn’t interviewed too," one fan said.

What do you think about the story?