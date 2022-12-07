NFL World Reacts To Troubling Antonio Brown Update

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown (81) looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 14, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After a "standoff" with police in which he refused to leave his home, former NFL star Antonio Brown is reportedly still wanted by police - who are waiting for Brown to turn himself in.

"Police sources tell League of Justice that there has been a steady police presence outside of Brown’s home since Thursday and they believe he is still inside his home, passively refusing to surrender," a report from legal analyst Amy Dash read.

"Police say there is no other option except for Brown to either be arrested or turn himself in. The warrant will remain active. However, sources say that Brown does not seem ready to do that yet."

Fans can't quite believe that he's still hiding from the police.

"THIS IS STILL GOING ON???" one fan asked.

Other fans are coming up with some wild theories about where Brown might have gone.

"He might've built an underground tunnel and escaped like what Pablo Escobar did," one fan joked.

"Wait. What? I just assumed that resolved. Gotta be approaching a record here," added another.

What do you think of the latest Antonio Brown saga?