NFL World Reacts To Troubling Ex-Ohio State Player Video

Video of former Ohio State-Las Vegas Raiders corner Damon Arnette's July arrest surfaced on Wednesday, with body-cam footage showing police using disparaging language towards the former first-round pick.

Hours before his arrest, Arnette had been let off of driving with a suspended license as long as he didn't drive again until he got it reinstated.

After being pulled over a second time, one officer called the then-25-year-old a "f---ing idiot." Saying, "We gave you a f***ing break! You knew your f***ing license was suspended."

The NFL world reacted to the video clip on Twitter.

"The cop is 100% right," a user replied. "They let him off with a warning and then he gets caught later that night driving again on a suspended license AND with cocaine in his pocket. They sounded really disappointed in him."

"What are you supposed to call him??.. A role model," another asked.

"Well deserved," another tweeted.

Arnette's Raiders career ended after 13 games and seven starts.