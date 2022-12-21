NFL World Reacts To Troubling Ex-Ohio State Player Video
Video of former Ohio State-Las Vegas Raiders corner Damon Arnette's July arrest surfaced on Wednesday, with body-cam footage showing police using disparaging language towards the former first-round pick.
Hours before his arrest, Arnette had been let off of driving with a suspended license as long as he didn't drive again until he got it reinstated.
After being pulled over a second time, one officer called the then-25-year-old a "f---ing idiot." Saying, "We gave you a f***ing break! You knew your f***ing license was suspended."
The NFL world reacted to the video clip on Twitter.
"The cop is 100% right," a user replied. "They let him off with a warning and then he gets caught later that night driving again on a suspended license AND with cocaine in his pocket. They sounded really disappointed in him."
"What are you supposed to call him??.. A role model," another asked.
"Well deserved," another tweeted.
Arnette's Raiders career ended after 13 games and seven starts.