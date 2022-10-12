NFL World Reacts To Troubling Former Quarterback News

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 01: A detailed view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The son of a former NFL quarterback found himself in serious trouble earlier this week.

Walter Brister, the son of former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister, turned himself into Baton Rouge police this morning, according to a report. Brister was allegedly the driver of a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead.

The 21-year-old reportedly hit a pedestrian while driving a Range Rover and fled the scene. A 44-year-old father of two was killed in the accident.

News of the accident didn't sit well with most on social media. When the news was broken, WAFB decided to use photos of Walter Brister in a football uniform and a class picture.

Some thought he should be posted with his mugshot, given the severity of his alleged crime.

"Show his mugshot and say his name," one person said.

"Noooooooe we want the mug shot like y’all do… Nvm. Told y’all the media is a two edged sword never to be trusted on any topic," another person said.

It's a terrible story regardless.